International Fashion Icon Tia Lee Visits Jakarta



Meets with Cita Tenun Indonesia (CTI), one of Indonesia's most renowned fashion organizations Engages in a discussion on design aesthetics and the progress of EmpowerHer initiatives.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN- OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2024 -International fashion icon Tia Lee (???) recently visited Jakarta. The primary purpose of her visit was for a cover shoot with Harper's Bazaar Indonesia, but she also had another significant objective meeting with Cita Tenun Indonesia (CTI), one of Indonesia's most renowned fashion organizations.Tia met with Sjamsidar Isa, the chairperson of CTI's organizing committee, along with two of Indonesia's most renowned designers, Didi Budiardjo and Priyo Oktaviano. As the ambassador for her women empowerment campaign, #EmpowerHer, Tia has always been deeply interested in organizations like CTI, which are dedicated to empowering women. She recognizes CTI's efforts in skill development, market expansion, and improving the welfare of artisans, particularly female artisans.During her visit, she looked forward to drawing further inspiration for women empowerment from the clothes she tried on, designed by Didi Budiardjo and Priyo Oktaviano using fabrics woven by CTI. These designs are often showcased in Indonesian fashion shows and events, highlighting the brilliance and uniqueness of fabrics from across the country.Tia remarked, 'I am impressed by the products nurtured by CTI and the quality of designs by Indonesian designers. These garments exude luxury due to the high-end fashion designs and the excellent fabric quality. Every woman wearing these clothes will feel like a queen. In other words, these are garments truly worthy of empowering women.'Instagram @leeyufen:YouTube: @tialeeofficial/Facebook:Weibo:Hashtag: #tialee

About Tia Lee | Lee Yu Fen

Tia Lee (???), born in Taipei, is a global C-pop singer, fashion icon and film and television actress. In addition to her acting roles and musical career, Tia appears frequently at major fashion shows. As a trend-setter, Tia has graced the covers of fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, and shares her beauty and fashion tips through a number of Vogue's social media channels.



