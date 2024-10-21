Turkey's BRICS Bid A High-Stakes Hedge Against The West

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In a significant maneuver that may have far-reaching implications for the international system of alliances, Turkey has submitted a formal request to join BRICS , the group of emerging-market economies, signaling its intent to diversify its partnerships beyond the West.

The BRICS grouping, named after Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, comprises some of the world's largest economies. Earlier this year, it welcomed four new members : Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt.

Although Saudi Arabia has been invited to join, the official process is yet to take place. Often viewed as an alternative to Western-led organizations such as the EU, G7 and NATO, BRICS signifies a significant shift in global power dynamics.

Ankara's decision could be a strategy to strengthen relations with non-Western powers as the global economy's center continues to shift away from the West , but it is also about chasing more trade with BRICS members.

Announced ahead of the BRICS summit starting on October 22, Turkey's application has raised questions about the broader implications for its role within NATO. If accepted, Turkey would be the first NATO member of BRICS.

However, this is not to say that Turkey is entirely turning away from the West. Turkey's institutional ties with the Western world run deep. At most, this move signals Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's intention to increase the government's flexibility in its foreign relations.

Erdogan said on September 1 that this move shows Ankara's aim to cultivate ties with all sides simultaneously to“become a strong, prosperous, prestigious and effective country if it improves its relations with the East and the West simultaneously.”