Euronaval announces French government prohibited Israeli delegations from setting up booths or displaying their equipment at event

(MENAFN) Euronaval, the organizer of the upcoming maritime defense exhibition set to be held in Paris from November 4 to 7, has announced that the French has prohibited Israeli delegations from setting up booths or displaying their equipment at the event. While these delegations are allowed to attend as spectators, this decision will affect seven Israeli companies that had planned to showcase their products.



In reaction to this ban, Israeli official Katz took to Platform X, urging the State Department to initiate and actions against France for its decision to exclude Israeli firms from the Euronaval exhibition. Katz strongly criticized the move, describing it as "unacceptable" and a violation of democratic norms between two allied nations. He called on French President Emmanuel Macron to rescind the decision entirely.



This ban is seen as part of a larger trend of rising tensions, fueled by the Macron government’s increasing concerns over Israel's military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. Earlier this month, President Macron advocated for halting arms deliveries to Israel, asserting that the focus should pivot toward achieving a political resolution instead of perpetuating the conflict.



In response to Macron's stance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his discontent, stating, "Shame on you! Israel will triumph with or without your support." This exchange underscores the growing diplomatic divide and the complexities both nations face as they address their positions amid escalating regional tensions.



As the exhibition date approaches, the ramifications of this decision are likely to extend beyond the event itself, potentially influencing diplomatic relations and shaping conversations surrounding the ongoing conflicts involving Israel. The situation reflects a critical juncture in international relations, raising questions about the future of cooperation between France and Israel.

