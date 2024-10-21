QC Vice-Chairman Calls On Uzbekistan Companies To Invest In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber participated in the Qatar-Uzbekistan Business Forum, held recently in Tashkent, in the presence of QC First Vice-Chairman.

Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari and H E Laziz Kudratov, of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The forum addressed the relations between the two countries in economic and commercial areas, the climate and opportunities, means to enhance cooperation between the business sectors of both sides, and the role of the private sector in developing bilateral trade.

On the sidelines of the forum, a number of agreements between several Qatari and Uzbekistan companies were signed to strengthen cooperation.

In his remarks, Mohamed bin Twar emphasised the strong relations between Qatar and Uzbekistan, which represent a solid foundation for cooperation and partnership between the private sectors of both sides.

He affirmed that Qatari businessmen are eager to invest in Uzbekistan, which is seen as an attractive destination and promising market in the region.

He underscored the Chamber's support for enhancing cooperation between Qatari companies and their Uzbek counterparts by forming commercial partnerships and alliances, aiming to develop trade exchange between the two friendly countries, which remains below expectations.

Twar called on Uzbek companies to invest in Qatar, highlighting its attractive business environment, world-class infrastructure, and leading legislation.

He affirmed the Chamber's readiness to assist investors looking to enter Qatar's market.

In a separate meeting, Mohamed bin Twar held discussions with H E Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, focusing on means to boost cooperation between the two countries in the economic and industrial fields.

He also met with H E Shermatov Sherzod Xotamovich, Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan. During this meeting, both sides reviewed cooperation opportunities in the digitalization and modern technology sectors.

Moreover, QC Vice-Chairman, along with several Qatari businessmen, conducted several field tours to various cities, including Tashkent, Bukhara, and Samarkand, where he was briefed on a number of real estate projects in these cities.

During these tours, Twar met with H E Oybek Nematov, Deputy Governor of Samarkand region, and H E Botir Zaripov, Governor of Bukhara region.