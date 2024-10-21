Jordan successfully evacuates 12 citizens from Lebanon using military aircraft

(MENAFN) Jordan successfully evacuated 12 citizens from Lebanon using military aircraft on Sunday, as announced by the of Foreign Affairs. The Royal Jordanian Air Force plane landed at Rafic Hariri International Airport, delivering essential supplies such as food, relief aid, medicine, and medical equipment, according to the state-run Petra news agency.



This marks the fifth evacuation flight for Jordanian nationals in Lebanon, stated the ministry's spokesperson, Sufian Qudah. To date, a total of 114 Jordanian citizens have been evacuated from Lebanon through Royal Jordanian Air Force planes, all of whom had registered on the evacuation platform provided by the Jordanian embassy in Lebanon.



The spokesperson emphasized that these evacuations are part of a comprehensive plan developed by the ministry in cooperation with various entities, including the Jordan Armed Forces, security agencies, the Ministry of Interior, and the National Center for Security and Crisis Management.



Qudah further noted that since early August, a total of 3,353 Jordanian citizens have returned from Lebanon through Queen Alia International Airport, in addition to those who crossed into Jordan via the Jaber Border Crossing. This coordinated effort highlights Jordan's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad.

MENAFN21102024000045015839ID1108801477