'Hour And Hour' Programme Hosts Event To Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 'Hour and Hour' programme, in cooperation with the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), the Women's Institute, and the Care Foundation, organised a breast cancer awareness event during the Pink October month.

The programme announced during the event, which was organised under the slogan“A Window of Hope,” that this slogan will be adopted during a group of health events that it will organise in the future.

CEO of the Hour and Hour Programme Tamani Al Yafei said that the programme will present actively at all cultural, social, national, religious, sports, and even health events.

She stressed that the aim of this event is to raise awareness about women's health, with a special focus on breast cancer and the importance of early detection and prevention methods.

Al Yafei said:“The event was held under the patronage of Chairman of Qatar Cancer Society Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabr Al Thani in cooperation with the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Qatar.

“It began with verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the students of Al Khor Model School for Boys performing the national anthem. Then, the entities that cooperated for the event were honoured, headed by the Qatar Media Center.” The event also included an awareness discussion session titled“Hope Session”, attended by Lieutenant Colonel Kholoud Anbar Al Nuaimi, Director of the Women's Police Institute, Dr. Mohsen Mismar, a representative of Primary Health Care Corporation, and Aisha Al Tamimi.

The session was presented by Fatima Al Ahmad. The session covered a number of topics aimed at raising awareness among women about the need for early detection of breast cancer and some useful information for women. Aisha Al Tamimi also spoke about her experience with the disease, the treatment journey, and the challenges she faced.

The event also included an accompanying exhibition of photos and drawings by female artists who recovered from the disease and were able to overcome it, thus serving as a role model for women, and aiming to instil hope in the soul of every afflicted person that treatment is possible and that overcoming the disease is not impossible.

The exhibition included artistic and handicraft works by women who had recovered from the disease.

Al Khor Model School for Boys and Al Dhakira Primary School for Girls also participated with artworks that were displayed in the accompanying art exhibition.

The event also included Arabic calligraphy and a photography corner to document the memory.