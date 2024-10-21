Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE) Six VHMS Copper-Gold Targets Defined At Juggernaut

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE) is pleased to announce six individual targets have been identified by the Company at the Juggernaut Volcanic Massive Sulphide (VHMS) mineralised system.

The Juggernaut Copper-Gold Targets are within the Company's Yerrida North Project, located on the western portion of the Yerrida Basin, and located approximately 800km north-east of Perth and 70kms south-east of the DeGrussa and Monty Cu-Au VHMS deposits, shown in Figure 1*.

Juggernaut was identified by Great Western extensive field programmes and data compilation (GTE ASX Announcement 8 October 2024), and defined by:

- Broad zoned lead-zinc and copper lag soil anomalism;

- Rock-chip sampling recorded significant silver, lead, zinc, and copper results.

- Fault and geological modelling suggest the sedimentary and volcanic rocks units formed within a rift structural regime;

- Geological mapping completed (Figure 2*) defined sedimentary units (siltstones, sandstones, chert/exhalates) with syngenetic volcanic activity (pillow and pepperite textured basalts), that are interpreted to be a deep-seafloor environment;

- The mapped rock units are part of the Killara Formation, determined by previous studies to be the equivalent of the DeGrussa Formation (age and rock types), host to the DeGrussa and Monty copper-gold VHMS Deposits in the adjacent Byrah Basin (Hawke et al, 2015).

- VHMS mineralisation are often formed in clusters, and Juggernaut's six separate targets are interpreted by the Company to represent this mineralisation style characteristic.

The Company interprets that the zoned lag soil lead-zinc and copper anomalism together with the mapped geological association between sedimentary and volcanic rocks suggest a deep seafloor geological environment and represents a highly prospective VHMS mineralisation system at Juggernaut. Great Western believes the mapped geological units at surface represent a position outboard from a volcanic vent, with potential at depth to define copper mineralisation below a black smoker position of a VHMS system, as shown in Figure 3*.

Further interpretation and modelling of the geological, geochemical, and structural data by Great Western has found Juggernaut represents a potential VHMS copper-gold "camp", with six separate drill targets defined. VHMS style mineralisation is often formed in clusters of deposits and the Company believes these six individual targets represent this mineralisation characteristic. These targets are interpreted by the Company to be outboard from the sulphide zone of a VHMS mineralisation system, as shown in Figure 3*.

The six targets, Seymour, Falconer, Howard, Palmer, Smith and Archer, are interpreted by each individual target's stratigraphic, structural, and geochemical attributes. Both Seymour and Howard are interpreted to be in a folded vent horizon, within the copper lag soil anomaly, and contain significant rock-chip results (GTE ASX Announcement 8 October 2024).

The Palmer, Smith, and Archer Targets are also within the interpreted vent horizon rocks, and within a zone of leadzinc lag soil anomalism with a significant interpreted north-south trending major regional structure separating the targets (GTE ASX Announcement 8 October 2024).

The Falconer target is within the copper lag-soil anomaly, located along the interpreted north-south regional feature detailed above where a bend in this feature, which is interpreted to be a dilation zone for vent formation and sulphide accumulation (GTE ASX Announcement 8 October 2024).

The location of the six targets is shown in Figure 4*.

Great Western is advancing preparations for drilling these exciting copper-gold targets, with a heritage clearance scheduled for December 2024.

Oval and Oval South Copper-Gold Target

Drilling has commenced at the giant Oval intrusive related copper-gold Target. It is anticipated that the first drill-hole will be completed in late-November, and the second in December. Assay results are anticipated 6-8 weeks after each drill-hole is completed. A down-hole electromagnetic survey will be completed, with drilling planned for Oval South after further interpretation utilising the additional drilling and geophysical data.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">



Shane Pike Managing Director Great Western Exploration Limited Tel: 08 6311 2852 Email: ... Paul Armstrong Investor and Media Relations Read Corporate Email: ...