Dengue cases in Bangladesh approach 50,000 with 247 deceases

(MENAFN) Bangladesh has reported a significant spike in dengue-related fatalities this October, with the death toll reaching 84, marking the highest monthly total for the year. As of Sunday, the country has confirmed 49,880 cases of dengue, with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) announcing an additional 1,298 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total for the month to 18,942 confirmed cases.



On Sunday alone, the DGHS confirmed six more dengue-related deaths, which increases the total number of fatalities this year to 247. The breakdown of deaths over the past months reveals a worrying trend, with 80 deaths in September, 27 in August, 12 in July, and eight in June. This alarming rise in cases and fatalities has prompted health authorities to intensify efforts to combat the spread of dengue.



To prevent further outbreaks, Bangladeshi health officials are ramping up measures to control mosquito breeding and conduct anti-larval operations. In a broader context, Bangladesh recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths in 2023, which stands as the highest annual toll ever. In comparison, the country had 281 deaths in 2022 and 179 in 2019, highlighting the growing severity of the disease.



Dengue fever is caused by a virus transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes and can lead to severe illness. Symptoms often include headaches, high fever, extreme fatigue, severe muscle and joint pain, swollen glands, vomiting, and rashes. The current situation underscores the urgent need for continued public health initiatives to mitigate the impact of this viral disease.

