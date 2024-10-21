Multibank Group Receives The Best Multi-Asset Broker Award At The Brokersview Expo Abu Dhabi 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- MultiBank Group, the world's largest and most regulated derivatives institution, headquartered in Dubai, has been awarded a prestigious award for 'Best Multi-Asset Broker' at BrokersView Abu Dhabi 2024.

One of the largest regional for experts, traders and finance specialists is a significant for MultiBank Group to present its achievements. The award emphasizes the Group's unwavering commitment to its extensive client base, offering over 20,000 financial products across six asset classes. Moreover, it emphasizes the Group's dedication to introducing innovative trading products with exceptional trading conditions.

The event serves as a hub for networking and knowledge-sharing within the finance industry, with thousands of attendees exploring the latest trends and developments in global financial markets.

Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, stated: “We are truly honored to receive the 'Best Multi-Asset Broker' award at the BrokersView Expo Abu Dhabi 2024. This recognition underscores our continuous efforts to deliver cutting-edge trading solutions across a broad spectrum of asset classes, supported by a robust regulatory framework and advanced technology. At MultiBank Group, we are committed to pushing boundaries, offering our clients an innovative and secure trading experience that meets the highest global standards.”

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA, in 2005, serves over 1 million clients in more than 100 countries and maintains a daily trading volume surpassing $15.6 billion. Known for its forward-thinking trading solutions, strong regulatory oversight, and outstanding customer support, the Group offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including brokerage and asset management. MultiBank Group is regulated across five continents by over 15 of the most esteemed financial regulatory bodies worldwide.

This latest recognition at the BrokersView Expo Abu Dhabi strengthens MultiBank Group's extensive portfolio of global awards, celebrating its excellence in trading and regulatory compliance.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

