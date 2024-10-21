EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DATAGROUP complements cybersecurity portfolio and becomes MSSP partner for Cisco XDR

Pliezhausen, 21 October 2024. DATAGROUP is now a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) for Cisco XDR. As one of the first German partners, this model allows DATAGROUP to offer advantages to mid-market customers thanks to specialized security solutions. DATAGROUP also provides supplementary Security Operation Center (SOC) services. With this partnership DATAGROUP extends its cybersecurity services and positions itself as a provider of Managed Services for Extended Detection and Response (XDR). Cisco XDR is considered to be one of the most innovative security platforms automated by AI. It provides companies with comprehensive threat detection and quick response actions. As such, the cooperation is very important as it enables DATAGROUP to offer state-of-the-art security solutions which are tailored specifically to the needs of mid-market companies. The company thus strengthens its position as a leading provider of Managed Security Services for the German Mittelstand, a role which is underlined by the ISG award as“Leader” in the mid-market security segment. With the MSSP model, customers receive a flexible monthly bill and benefit from economies of scale enabling companies of any size to benefit from the advantages of Cisco XDR. DATAGROUP does not only provide the technology but also manages operations and monitors the security solutions. Furthermore, DATAGROUP rounds off the product range with its own SOC services which ensure 24/7 monitoring and response to threats. This comprehensive package is a high added value product as it strengthens the protection of your IT infrastructure and addresses the specific needs of different companies. IT security thanks to strong partnership “As MSSP partner of Cisco, we can now offer a state-of-the-art security solution with XDR which guarantees maximum flexibility and protection for our customers”, says Dino Huber, Managing Director of the Cybersecurity Unit.“Cisco XDR optimally adds to our existing Security Information and Event Management solutions (SIEM). The combination of SDR and SIEM enables us to detect threats even earlier and respond quicker.” The partnership with Cisco is subject to stringent requirements: To this end, employees of DATAGROUP have been specifically trained and the company obtained the necessary certifications. The company's size and experience in Managed Services also played a central role in the process of becoming a MSSP partner. “We are thrilled that DATAGROUP will now provide CISCO XDR as a Managed Service in Germany. Together, we can ensure that customers benefit from an integrated security solution which meets the highest standards both technologically and operationally”, says Rüdiger Wölfl, Channel Chef at Cisco Germany. As part of the partnership, DATAGROUP plans to expand the product range and add further advanced security products to the portfolio.

