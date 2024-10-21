Dolphin (PG) College Hosts Vibrant Freshers' Party, Shangri La 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chandigarh, India Dolphin (PG) College , Chandigarh, welcomed its new batch of students with a culturally rich and colorful Freshers' Party , "Shangri La 2024." The event was a grand celebration of diversity, with students from various states of India and International Students from Nepal showcasing their heritage through traditional dances and musical performances. Dressed in vibrant ethnic attire, they added a festive sparkle to the occasion.



Dr. Sharad Satya Chauhan (DGP, Punjab), Er. Vibhav Mittal, Vice Chairman join students in releasing balloons at 'Shangri La 2024,' celebrating a festive start for the new batch at Dolphin PG College





Dr. Sharad Satya Chauhan, (DGP) Punjab graced the event as Chief Guest and was accompanied by his son Master Ojasya Chauhan. Dr. Chauhan commended the students for their enthusiasm and talent, urging them to focus on both academic and personal growth during their time at Dolphin College. He emphasized that dedication and hard work are key to success, and applauded the management, faculty, and students for organizing such a successful event. He also praised the college's commitment to providing quality education in the field of allied health sciences.





Er. Vibhav Mittal, Vice Chairman of the college, encouraged students to take full advantage of the resources and opportunities available to them. He emphasized the importance of balancing academic pursuits with extracurricular activities for overall development.





Principal Dr. Manu highlighted the college's high academic standards and welcoming environment, which attract students from over 10 Indian states as well as from Nepal. She stressed the significance of fostering not only academic excellence but also cultural unity and leadership among students.





Dean Academics, Dr. Malkit Singh , urged the students to prioritize their studies, assuring them of the faculty's unwavering support throughout their academic journey.





A highlight of the evening was the selection of Mr. and Ms. Fresher . After a series of exciting rounds and interviews, Elangbam Paling Singh from the Department of Physiotherapy was crowned Mr. Fresher, while Ms. Sukhleen Kaur from the Department of Cardiac Care Technology earned the title of Ms. Fresher. Both were applauded for their confidence and charisma.





"Shangri La 2024" was a true celebration of cultural diversity and talent, marking the beginning of a promising academic journey for Dolphin College's new batch of students.





About Dolphin (PG) College

Dolphin (PG) College, Chandigarh, is a premier institution offering a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in life sciences and allied health sciences. The College is affiliated to Punjabi University, Patiala

and is known for its academic excellence, the college provides a student-centered learning environment, state-of-the-art facilities, and industry-relevant curriculum. With a strong emphasis on research and holistic development, Dolphin College is dedicated to shaping future leaders in the fields of agriculture, healthcare, and environmental sciences. The college attracts students from across India and neighboring countries like Nepal for its high-quality education.





For more details, visit Dolphin PG College .