Sediqullah Stars As Afghanistan-A Hammer BD

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan-A have hammered Bangladesh-A by four wickets in their second match at the ACC Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup.

Afghan skipper Darwish Rasooli won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first. Parvez Hossain hit a half century to help his side set a 165 runs target for Afghanistan.

The Afghanistan Board (ACB) wrote on its page Parvez Hossain top-scored for Bangladesh with 54 off 32 balls and Towhid Hridoy contributed 42 off 31.

For Afghanistan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Bilal Sami, Qais Ahmad and Karim Janat grabbed one wicket each.

Afghanistan lost wickets in regular intervals, but Sediqullah Atal (95 not out) kept one end tight and continued scoring runs. Afghan Abdalyan romped home in the last over with four wickets in hand.

Sediqullah Atal slammed 95 off 55 deliveries, while Shahidullah chipped in with 19 off 22. Atal smashed nine boundaries and five sixes.

Sediqullah Atal was declared the Player of the Match for his stellar batting performance.

Afghanistan-A will take on Hong Kong in the final group-stage match tomorrow (Tuesday).

