Jordan Participates In 10Th Glion Human Rights Dialogue In Marrakech

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) -- Chairperson of the National Center for Human Rights (NCHR), Samar Hajj Hassan, represented Jordan in the 10th Glion Human Rights Dialogue (Glion X) held in Marrakech, joining diplomats, UN officials, human rights experts, and civil society representatives in discussions focused on improving the effectiveness of the UN human rights system.The NCHR issued a statement on Monday explaining that the two-day dialogue, hosted by the Moroccan National Human Rights Council and Morocco's Inter-Ministerial Delegation for Human Rights, aimed to explore solutions for closing the gap between international human rights standards and their practical implementation.The event was conducted under the Chatham House Rule, allowing for open and forward-thinking discussions on these critical issues.The NCHR emphasized Jordan's commitment to human rights and its active participation in regional and international dialogues. The discussions centered on enhancing the effectiveness of national mechanisms for implementing, reporting, and following up on human rights obligations, contributing to the overall impact of global human rights systems.Glion X annually brings together around 100 participants, including government officials, human rights experts, UN representatives, and civil society members, to develop strategies that strengthen the United Nations' ability to implement human rights standards on the ground.