Survivors For Kamala Full Page New York Times Ad Invokes Donald Trump's Record Of Sexual Abuse

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Over 200 survivors of sexual and gender-based violence and their allies from across the spectrum, including celebrities, advocates, and seven accusers, have signed the letter endorsing Vice President Harris

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Survivors for Kamala, a coalition of survivors of sexual abuse and gender violence and survivor-led organizations, released a full-page ad in The New York Times to remind Americans that Donald Trump is an adjudicated abuser, and putting their support behind Vice President Harris.

Survivors for Kamala New York Times ad

The letter was signed by 200 survivors of sexual and gender-based violence and their allies, including Natasha Stoynoff, Samantha Holvey, Anita Hill, Hadley Duvall, Alva Johnson, Tarana Burke, Padma Lakshmi, Viola Davis, and Busy Philipps. Supporters also include survivors who spoke out against Rep. Jim Jordan, as well as organizations such as The National Women's Law Center Action Fund, Survivors in Action, Survivors 4 Harris, Care in Action, Survivor Justice Action and more.

The ad is a direct indictment of Trump and a show of political unity among progressives, liberals and Republicans, all of whom denounce the former president's record of sexual violence. The letter states that "A second Trump term would pose multiple dangers to our democracy-not least of which is the dangerous daily message it would send, through his presence and his policies, that sexual violence or abuse of any kind is normal, unavoidable, and something the American people should accept."

Donald Trump has been accused publically of crimes ranging from assault to rape by at least 26 women. In 2023, a jury in New York found him liable of sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996.

By contrast, Vice President Harris spent her career as a sex crimes prosecutor, standing with victims and working with them to seek justice.

Survivors for Kamala aims to empower survivors to share their stories over the remaining 15 days of the 2024 election, and to remind voters of the former president's record.

The group is holding a zoom call on Monday, October 21 at 8:00pm ET, raising their voices in solidarity and action. The call will be moderated by Brittany Packnett Cunningham, and feature speakers including Ashley Judd, Tarana Burke, and many more-including people who worked for the former president. You can register for the call by going to .

SOURCE Survivors for Kamala

