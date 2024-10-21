Al Sadd Ready For Persepolis, Aim To Extend Fine Run

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Al Sadd coach Felix Sanchez has said his players are ready to take on Persepolis as they look to extend their positive start in the AFC (ACL) Elite.

Currently third in the West group with four points from a win and a draw, the Qatari giants are set to host their Iranian counterparts at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 7pm tonight.

Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal and Al Ahli are ahead of the Wolves in the points table having registered victories in both their respective matches.

Al Sadd come into the match fresh off a 4-2 victory over Al Shahania in the Ooredoo Stars League on Friday.

Despite the tight schedule, Sanchez said his side is well prepared for the challenge.

“We are looking forward to achieving a good result against Persepolis. We know their playing style well, and we're prepared to deliver a strong performance,” Sanchez said yesterday.

“All Champions League matches are significant and demand full concentration. We are confident in our ability to perform well,” he added.

Persepolis are seeking their first win, sitting eighth in the standings after a loss to Al Ahli Saudi FC in their opener and a draw against Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor.

The Iranians have won four of their seven previous games against Al Sadd.

However, goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham insisted past results won't influence tonight's match.

“It will be a tough match, but we're confident of putting on a good display in front of our fans. We're not dwelling on previous results; our focus is on tomorrow's game,” said the Qatari shot-stopper.

Persepolis coach Juan Carlos Garrido acknowledged the challenge of facing Al Sadd on their home ground.

“This is a crucial game for us, against one of the top teams in the region, and they'll have the home advantage. We need to work hard to achieve the result we want,” Garrido stated.

Persepolis player Omid Alishah echoed his coach's views, adding that the team is fully committed to securing victory.

“We respect our opponents and believe in our abilities. We've come here with the objective of winning the match,” he said.