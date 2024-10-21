'Qatar Is A Leading Global Medical Tourism Destination'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber recently participated in the '16th Arab-German Forum', organized by the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce (Ghorfa) in Berlin.

QC Board Member and Chair of the Health Committee, Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani (pictured), represented the Chamber at the event.

The forum focused on exploring Arab-German cooperation opportunities in the healthcare sector.

It saw broad participation from German officials, Arab chambers' representatives, decision-makers, experts, business owners, and stakeholders in the healthcare industry.

Al Ahmadani stated that Qatar has positioned itself as a premium global destination for medical tourism, highlighting the development of a wide range of healthcare facilities, including state-of-the-art hospitals, health centers, sanatoriums, and resorts offering advanced treatments.

Speaking at a panel titled 'Strategic Alliances in Medical Tourism: Enhancing Healthcare Experiences and Economic Opportunities between Arab Countries and Germany,' she presented Qatar's leading medical tourism institutions.