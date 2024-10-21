Nagaland To Initiate Fresh Process To Recruit 935 Police Constables As HC Quashes Previous Recruitments

(MENAFN- IANS) Kohima, Oct 21 (IANS) Nagaland Director General of (DGP) Rupin Sharma on Monday said that a fresh process would be initiated to recruit 935 police constables, a month after the Gauhati High Court quashed the appointment of 935 police constables who were recruited between January 2018 and October 2019 without proper advertisements.

On the sidelines of the Police Commemoration Day Parade, the Nagaland Police chief said that the Kohima Bench of the High Court, while questioning the validity of the appointments, cited the lack of advertisements for the posts of police constables as the main issue for quashing the recruitment process.

He said that the High Court has directed to conduct a new recruitment process after giving fresh advertisements for the posts of police constable.

"The police department would soon advertise afresh to recruit police constables," the DGP said.

He said that while the police department initiates the new recruitment process, each affected job-seeker as per the court's order has the option to pursue legal remedies.

The High Court has also directed to complete the administrative process within six months, Sharma said.

Responding to the writ petitions filed by unemployed Naga youths from Kohima and Chumoukedima districts in 2022, High Court Justice Devashis Baruah in his order on September 20 said that the appointments of police constable had been made by the government between January 2018 and October 2019 without proper advertisements for these posts.

The writ petitioners challenged the appointments of 935 police constables, arguing that they were made arbitrarily through“backdoor appointments” without proper advertisement.

Justice Baruah ordered that fresh recruitment should be carried out at the earliest, preferably within six months, and that the new process must follow legal procedures, including the issuance of advertisements in widely circulated newspapers.

The court, however, allowed the individuals whose appointments were quashed to participate in the new selection process.

They would receive a relaxation of the upper age limit, but the court emphasised that there would be no relaxation in terms of basic qualifications or the departmental physical criteria.

Meanwhile, while addressing the Police Commemoration Day Parade at the Nagaland Police Headquarters in Kohima, Sharma particularly honoured the memory of four brave martyrs from the state Police who sacrificed their lives under challenging circumstances while performing their duties.

He also acknowledged the relentless efforts of all Nagaland Police personnel over the past year.

Despite missing out on celebrations with their families, the police personnel worked with unwavering dedication to maintain law and order, and contributed to the peaceful conduct of two state elections in 2024, the police chief said.

Sharma emphasised that Police Commemoration Day is not only a day of mourning but also a celebration of the spirit of selfless sacrifice demonstrated by police officers who have become immortal through their deeds.