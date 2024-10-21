Russians Shelled Kryvyi Rih In Morning, There Are Hits To Civilian Infrastructure
Date
10/21/2024 3:09:46 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Kryvyi Rih in the morning, there are hits on civilian infrastructure.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Regional Military District Yevhen Sytnychenko, Ukrinform reports.
“The enemy hit the city of Kryvyi Rih again. Again, civilian infrastructure. A cultural facility was damaged. Details of the emergency are being established,” the post reads.
Read also:
Enemy attacks Zaporizhzhia
region 229 times in past day, damage reported
On the air of the“United News” marathon, the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak said that the enemy attacked the city today at about 10:30. There were no civilian casualties.
As reported, four people, including a 12-year-old child, were injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a missile attack that occurred at night.
The photo is illustrative
MENAFN21102024000193011044ID1108800849
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.