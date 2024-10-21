Protective Clothing Market Worldwide Industry Analysis, Future Demand And Forecast Till 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research released a report titled, "Protective Clothing Market by Type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polybenzimidazole (PBI), Cotton Fibers, Laminated Polyesters, and Others), Material Type (Thermal, Mechanical, Chemical, Biological/Radiation, and Others), and End-Use (Oil & Gas, & Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals/Medical, Military & Defense, Firefighting, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global protective clothing market was valued at $8.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $12.0 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:- Drivers: The market growth is driven by rising demand for breathable and durable flame-resistant clothing across various industries and increased medical hygiene standards in healthcare.- Restraints: The higher cost associated with protective clothing hampers growth.- Opportunities: The need for protective clothing to safeguard healthcare workers from COVID-19 presents new growth avenues.Segment Highlights:- Aramid & Blends: This segment dominated with over one-fourth of the market share in 2019 and is expected to lead through 2027 due to aramid's superior mechanical properties and heat resistance.- Polybenzimidazole (PBI): Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.0%, driven by demand for lightweight, high-performance materials in the renewable energy market and safety sectors.End-Use Industry Insights:- Construction & Manufacturing: Contributed over one-fourth of the market share in 2019, maintaining leadership due to the high labor force in these sectors.- Pharmaceutical/Medical: Expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6%, fueled by the need for safe medical treatments.Regional Analysis:- North America: Held nearly one-third of the market in 2019, driven by a strong industrial base and safety regulations.- Asia-Pacific: Anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7%, boosted by increasing industrialization and strict safety regulations.Leading Market Players:- Lakeland Industries- DuPont- 3M Company- Ballyclare Limited- Teijin Limited- Koninklijke Ten Cate NV- Cetriko S.L.- VF Corporation- Glen Raven Inc.- W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: /purchase-optionsAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

