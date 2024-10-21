Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi Lavish Praise On Their ‘Ghamasaan’ Director Tigmanshu Dhulia

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actors Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi had the premiere of their upcoming 'Ghamasaan' at the MAMI 2024 Mumbai Film Festival. The two actors praised the director of the film Tigmanshu Dhulia as they spoke about what they love about his working style.

In the film, Arshad essays the role of the antagonist. The film tells the story of a fearless IPS officer, Aditya (played by Pratik Gandhi) who is on a mission to bring down a notorious dacoit, Maharaj (played by Arshad Warsi), while navigating the dangers posed by a corrupt system.

Arshad Warsi on playing an antagonist in the film, said, "I have a terrific director and an equally good actor who was leading the team, Tigmanshu's command over the language is excellent and it wasn't a problem at all, he took though and guided me and I think I have a done a great job. I am very happy I explored this character”.

The film also stars Ishita Dutta, and is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Piiyush Singh, Ashwini Chaudhary, Abhayanand Singh, and Saurabh Gupta.

Pratik said,“When Tigmanshu sir took me through the script he told me that this cop is an honest officer, without any sign of corruption. A real life-based cop drama which no other and it's his style of working gave life to this kind of cinema. I was in love with his work and it was a surreal moment with him on the sets whenever we met”.

Tigmanshu Dhulia praised Pratik Gandhi's dedication, drawing on his theatre roots to bring authenticity to the role of Aditya. Pratik, for his part, shared his admiration for Dhulia's direction, which he believed transformed the script into a dynamic and compelling drama.

Tigmanshu said, "The story came to me through the producers and whenever a story is connected with Hindi heartland, Tigmanshu Dhulia comes to their mind to lead the direction. I had gone through a lot of actors, and finally we locked Arshad in the role of a dacoit. I narrated the script to Arshad and he liked it”.

“Pratik and I did a web show, 'The Great Indian Murder'. Since he is from the theatre world, I have a special love for theatre actors. He was an apt choice to play the honest cop role, and he didn't disappoint me at all when I saw him on the screen”, he added.

The film is jointly produced by Jio Studios and Golden Ratio Films.