Revlon Launches ColorStay Limitless Matte™ Liquid Lipstick

(MENAFN- Sky Communications) Delhi, 17 October, 2024: Revlon, a global leader in the beauty industry, proudly announces the launch of its innovative Revlon ColorStay Limitless Matte Liquid Lipstick. At last, a 24HR matte that is truly comfortable This lipstick gives you more of everything - More time with up to 24HR wear, more freedom because it is a no-budge matte, more control with a patented lip-hugging applicator, more comfort thanks to a lightweight, non-tightening formula, and more flexibility from Adapti-Flex Technology ™. Plus, the 100% vegan formula is infused with Triple Hyaluronic Acid and Upcycled Cranberry Extract to protect your lips and give them more care.

Priced at INR 1,499/-

Revlon ColorStay Limitless Matte™ Liquid Lipstick is available in 14 stunning matte shades to complement every skin tone.

Meghna Modi, Managing Director and Head of Revlon India subcontinent, a graduate from London Business School and Harvard Business School stated “At Revlon, we believe in moving the world forward in a bold manner. Our mission is to give every woman the platform they need to live fully, freely, and with purpose, whatever that looks like to them. The launch of ColorStay Limitless Matte™ Liquid Lipstick embodies our commitment to inspire, innovate, include, and act with intention. We are excited to empower women everywhere with a product that reflects their individuality.”

Meghna Modi ran Revlon in India in the late 1990s and early 2000s for five years before leaving for her post-graduation, and later rejoined Revlon with the same vision and mission of championing bold, inclusive beauty. With her leadership, the brand continues to innovate and create products that inspire confidence, helping women express their unique selves.

About Revlon

Revlon is a globally recognized beauty brand, known for its innovative products and commitment to high-quality standards. Since its introduction in India in 1995, Revlon has become the country's first international cosmetics brand, setting trends and offering a wide range of color cosmetics, hair care, skincare, beauty care, and fragrances. With a strong presence in India, Revlon is available in numerous outlets nationwide, providing customers with trendsetting beauty solutions they can trust.





