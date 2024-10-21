Vcuarts Qatar Announces Priority Deadline For Academic Year 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) - a Qatar Foundation (QF) partner university - has invited potential students to send in their applications before the priority deadline of November 15, 2024.

Applications submitted before the priority deadline will be reviewed first by the admissions team, and decisions will be made by the second week of January on these applications.

Students can apply to the University's four-year undergraduate programmes, which offer specialisations in Graphic Design, Interior Design, Kinetic Imaging, Painting + Printmaking, and Art History. Those seeking to augment their undergraduate qualifications or enhance their existing careers can do so through VCUarts Qatar's MFA in Design programme.

Admissions counselors at VCUarts Qatar are available for consultations every day. Besides, the university's website includes comprehensive information on application requirements and answers to frequently asked questions and programme details. The final deadline for applications is January 15, 2025.

Students joining VCUarts Qatar will be part of a worldwide network that boasts more than 1000 alumni, many of them have garnered international recognition on the global stage, winning coveted awards such as the Red Dot Award, the International Property Awards and others. Alumni, faculty, and students from the campus were actively involved in various creative fields, ranging from film direction and production, creative direction, set design, and wardrobe design to public art, curation, stage performance, and so on, during the latest FIFA World Cup tournament held in Qatar in December 2022.