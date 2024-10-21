J&K LG Seeks Severe Punishment For Perpetrators Of Gagangir Terror Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Oct 21 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha on Monday asked the Union Territory to leave no stone unturned to ensure that the perpetrators of the Gagangir terror attack are given severe punishment.

Addressing the Police Commemoration Day function on Monday, the LG said,“The terror threat emanating from the neighbouring country continues to persist. Our police, and the CAPF should ensure that there is no laxity while rooting out terror and from J&K's soil.

“Efforts are on to destabilise peace in J&K. We need to be vigilant about the elements trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in J&K.

“The police force in J&K is a great example of valour, zeal and professionalism. Be it maintaining law and order, fighting militancy, dealing with crime or helping people during heavy rainfall or snowfall. J&K Police is on the forefront always. People should acknowledge the police's role and extend full cooperation to the force.”

The LG asserted that the policy of the J&K administration was clear,“Begunah ko chedo mat, aur gunahgar ko chodo mat (Don't touch the innocent and don't spare the criminals).”

“Directions in this regard have been passed to the police and other forces, which are being implemented in letter and spirit since the last four years”, he said.

LG Sinha paid tributes to the fallen heroes of the police force, the CRPF and the Army in the last one year.

“The J&K administration is committed to fulfilling all demands of the next of kin of our bravehearts, who laid down their lives in the line of duty while protecting J&K and the nation.

“We are ensuring that next of kin of slain policemen get all benefits of various schemes. The Lok Sabha polls and the recently-concluded Assembly elections proved that people want to strengthen democracy in J&K. Over the past four years, the youth of J&K are marching ahead with development and peace. The youth are chasing their dreams in getting government jobs and also becoming entrepreneurs”, he added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, his Advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani, Cabinet Ministers and MLAs were present on the Police Commemoration Day function.

Seven people including six non-locals and a local doctor from Budgam district were killed in a terrorist attack in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district late on Sunday evening.

The Pakistan-based terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF) has owned responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headed by a senior officer reached the terrorist attack site on Monday morning.

Sources said the NIA has started an investigation into the terror attack.