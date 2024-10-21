عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NIA Begins Probe In Ganderbal Terror Attack That Killed 7

NIA Begins Probe In Ganderbal Terror Attack That Killed 7


10/21/2024 12:07:28 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Monday reached Gagangeer in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district where six labourers and a doctor were killed in a major terror attack last evening, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the team led by a senior official reached the attack site today morning.“The NIA will investigate all possible angles that led to this attack,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six construction workers and a doctor were killed when terrorists opened fire at the construction site in Gagangeer area last evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attack evoked massive condemnation, with chief minister Omar Abdullah terming it as“cowardly” act.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also 'Extremely Painful': Mirwaiz On Ganderbal Attack Ganderbal Like Attacks Can't Merge Kashmir With Pakistan: Dr Farooq

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN21102024000215011059ID1108800275


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search