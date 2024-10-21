NIA Begins Probe In Ganderbal Terror Attack That Killed 7

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the team led by a senior official reached the attack site today morning.“The NIA will investigate all possible angles that led to this attack,” he said.

Six workers and a doctor were killed when terrorists opened fire at the construction site in Gagangeer area last evening.

The attack evoked massive condemnation, with chief minister Omar Abdullah terming it as“cowardly” act.

