NIA Begins Probe In Ganderbal Terror Attack That Killed 7
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Monday reached Gagangeer in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district where six labourers and a doctor were killed in a major terror attack last evening, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the team led by a senior official reached the attack site today morning.“The NIA will investigate all possible angles that led to this attack,” he said.
Six construction workers and a doctor were killed when terrorists opened fire at the construction site in Gagangeer area last evening.
The attack evoked massive condemnation, with chief minister Omar Abdullah terming it as“cowardly” act.
