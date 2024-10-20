Knowbe4 Sheds Light On The Alarming Trends Of Human Trafficking Through Social Engineering In The UAE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human trafficking continues to be an issue in the UAE, particularly affecting foreign workers from Africa and South and Southeast Asia. Lured with false promises of high-paying jobs, arrive in the UAE only to have their passports confiscated and find themselves in forced or even sex trafficking conditions. As the U.S. Department of State's 2023 report highlights, many foreign workers, making up nearly 90% of the UAE's population, are vulnerable to exploitation, with common abuses including non-payment of wages, debt-based coercion, and substandard living conditions.

Traffickers are increasingly using social engineering tactics on social media platforms to target these workers, offering employment opportunities that seem too good to be true. Once victims arrive, they often find themselves in industries ranging from domestic work to cybercrime operations or sex trafficking, trapped by a combination of legal loopholes and physical isolation.

How to Avoid Falling Victim to Human Trafficking

Traffickers use highly convincing tactics to deceive job seekers, but there are steps individuals can take to protect themselves:



Research the Employer Thoroughly : Verify the legitimacy of any job offer by researching the company's website, reading employee reviews, and ensuring the company is registered in corporate databases.

Avoid Upfront Payments : Legitimate employers do not charge for recruitment fees or visas. Be wary of any employer requesting payment before employment.

Beware of Social Media Offers : Many job scams originate on social media platforms like Facebook or WhatsApp. Always verify the recruiter's identity and check if the company is reputable.

Know Your Rights : Be familiar with UAE labor laws, especially the legal processes regarding work visas and employment contracts. Ask for Legal Documentation : Ensure you have an official job offer letter and that the employer provides clear visa sponsorship information before agreeing to travel.

Taking these steps can help individuals avoid falling victim to human trafficking schemes that are increasingly prevalent in the UAE.

For more detailed insights, you can read the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report on the UAE

By Anna Collard, SVP content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa

