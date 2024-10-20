Global Microcarrier Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Microcarrier Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Microcarrier Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The microcarrier market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from the cell-based vaccines market is expected to grow from $2 billion in 2023 to $2.2 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth during this historical period can be attributed to several factors, including the rising demand for cell-based vaccines, increased government initiatives, and greater private funding for cell and gene therapy. Additionally, the growing burden of infectious diseases and heightened research and development activities aimed at delivering therapeutically effective vaccine results contribute significantly to this market expansion.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Microcarrier Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The microcarrier market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching the cell-based vaccines market is projected to reach $3.36 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the rising prevalence of cancer cases, increased demand for cell-based vaccines, and the escalating burden of infectious and chronic diseases. Additionally, heightened research and development activities, along with a growing interest in regenerative medicine, are expected to drive this market's expansion.

Growth Driver of The Microcarrier Market

The rising prevalence of cancer cases is driving the growth of the microcarrier market. One of the primary factors contributing to cancer risk is an increasing lifespan. Additionally, lifestyle changes such as the adoption of a Western diet, poor eating habits, higher dairy consumption, use of food additives, frequent non-vegetarian diets, exposure to chemical pollutants, and a lack of physical activity have all contributed to the surge in cancer cases globally. This growing incidence of cancer leads to the abnormal development of cells that invade surrounding organs or tissues. Microcarriers serve as a supportive matrix that enables adherent cells to grow in bioreactors, facilitating cancer cell proliferation and the formation of microtissues, which are essential for repairing and restoring damaged or degenerated tissues.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Microcarrier Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., The Merck Group, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Corning Incorporated, Lonza Group AG, Microcarrier Global, Sartorius AG, Getinge AB, ChemoMetec, Cesco Bioengineering Co. Ltd., Himedia Laboratories Pvt. LTtd., Esco VacciXcell, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Solida Biotech GmbH, CellGenix GmbH, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc., Stemcell Technologies Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, InVitria Inc., CytoSMART Technologies BV, Synthace Limited, Cell Guidance Systems Ltd., BioLamina AB, Cell Culture Company LLC, Cell Applications Inc., CellSystems Biotechnologie Vertrieb GmbH, Cellon SA, Repligen corporation, VWR International

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Microcarrier Market Share Analysis ?

Leading companies in the microcarrier sector are concentrating on creating innovative products like PVA Hydrogel Microcarriers to boost revenue and diversify their product lines. PVA hydrogel microcarriers are biocompatible materials designed to support the growth and expansion of adherent cells in bioprocessing and cell culture applications.

How Is The Global Microcarrier Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Equipment, Consumables

2) By Type: Cationic Microcarriers, Collagen-Coated Microcarriers, Protein-Cated Microcarriers, Untreated Microcarriers, Other Microcarriers

3) By Material Type: Alginate-Based, Collagen-Based, Dextran-Based, Polystyrene-Based, Other Material Type

4) By Application: Vaccine Manufacturing, Cell Therapy, Other Applications

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, CROs

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Microcarrier Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Microcarrier Market Definition

Microcarriers are support structures that facilitate the growth of adherent cells in bioreactors. They provide an anchorage or surface for suspended cell cultures, promoting cell viability. By enhancing cell numbers and preserving the appropriate phenotype, microcarriers play a crucial role in tissue repair and restoration of function.

Microcarrier Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global microcarrier market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Microcarrier Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on microcarrier market size, microcarrier market drivers and trends, microcarrier market major players and microcarrier market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

