(MENAFN) Ukraine has carried out a strike on the town of Yenakiyevo in Donbass using long-range weapons, Donetsk Governor Denis Pushilin reported. Although the attack caused no casualties, it prompted the evacuation of civilians from the affected area. Pushilin confirmed in a Telegram post that the Ukrainian forces fired precision weapons on the outskirts of the town, located about 20 km northeast of Donetsk. Local authorities facilitated a voluntary evacuation, providing safe shelter and food to residents.



Media outlets have suggested that the strike involved US-supplied HIMARS missiles, capable of launching either GMLRS or ATACMS missiles. Ukrainian reports claim the target was a military facility, though Russia has not confirmed this. Additionally, Pushilin reported that one person was injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Gorlovka area, north of Yenakiyevo. The region has seen an uptick in long-range strikes, including shelling and drone attacks, since the escalation of the conflict in February 2022.



