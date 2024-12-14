Banque Misr Presents Apple Pay, Offering Smooth, Sound Payment Process

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Banque Misr, a leading force in Egypt's digital payment ecosystem, has partnered with Apple to introduce Apple Pay to its customers. This new offering provides a safer, more secure, and private way to make payments both in-store and using Apple devices such as iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac.

Customers can now make quick and secure contactless payments by simply double-clicking the side button and holding their or Apple Watch near a payment terminal. Every Apple Pay transaction is secured using Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode, along with a dynamic, one-time security code for added protection. Apple Pay is already accepted in a wide range of locations, including grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and more.

Apple Pay is also available for online and in-app purchases across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Customers can complete transactions without the need to create accounts or enter card details, shipping, and billing information repeatedly. Whether ordering food, shopping online, booking transportation, or paying for parking, Apple Pay simplifies the payment process for a range of everyday transactions.

Apple Pay puts security and privacy first. When using a Banque Misr credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are never stored on the device or Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is securely assigned, encrypted, and stored in the Secure Element, a certified chip designed to safeguard payment information.

Setting up Apple Pay is easy. Customers can simply open the Wallet app on their iPhone, tap the“+” button, and follow the prompts to add their Banque Misr credit or debit card. Once added, Apple Pay can be used immediately on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac. Customers will continue to enjoy all the rewards and benefits associated with their Banque Misr cards.

As one of Egypt's leading banks, Banque Misr offers an extensive range of payment services. With over 17 million active cards, including credit, debit, and prepaid options, Banque Misr holds a strong position in the market. The bank also serves more than 2.8 million online banking users, operates over 5,800 ATMs nationwide, and boasts a network of over 600,000 POS terminals and 6,000 online merchants. Through strategic partnerships with fintech innovators, Banque Misr is driving digital transformation and enhancing the payment experience for its customers.



