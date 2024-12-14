Intelligence: DPRK Military Has Already Suffered First Losses In Kursk Region And Inflicted Them On“Kadyrovtsi”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kursk region, the sanitary and irrecoverable losses of the North Korean and Russian military as of December 14, 2024, amount to about 200 people, and the DPRK military also eliminated eight“Kadyrivtsiv”.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine .

According to the agency, Russia has begun to use DPRK in assault operations in the Kursk region, in particular, as part of the combined units of the Russian Marine Corps and Airborne Forces.

“The North Korean have already suffered their first sanitary and irreversible losses as a result of a successful fire attack by the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces. In particular, at one of the positions in the Kursk region, the DPRK army was effectively“covered” by FPV drones,” the intelligence officers reported.

The estimated losses of units manned by Russian and North Korean personnel as of December 14, 2024, amount to about 200 servicemen.

The DIU noted that the language barrier remains a difficult obstacle to command and control and coherence of actions in the process of using DPRK troops on the battlefield.

Because of this problem, North Korean soldiers opened“friendly fire” on the vehicles of the so-called Ahmat battalion. As a result, eight Kadyrivtsiv were killed.

The DIU reminded that there are about 11,000 DPRK army servicemen on the territory of Russia.

In the places where they are stationed, the aggressor has introduced a special counterintelligence regime - to be allowed to enter the areas where North Korean units are located, Russian soldiers and officers are checked by the Federal Security Service, and their phones and other devices are confiscated.

According to Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned of the possible involvement of North Korean soldiers in direct assault operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.