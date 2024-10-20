Brazilian President's Cancellation Of His Visit To BRICS Summit Disclosed
10/20/2024 3:07:21 PM
The Brazilian President's office has provided details of what
led to the cancellation of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's trip to the
BRICS summit in Kazan.
According to BBC, Lula was supposed to fly to the summit as
early as Sunday afternoon local time (the summit starts Tuesday).
But he fell at his residence and injured his head in the back of
his head. He was examined by doctors at the hospital, who decided
not to hospitalize the president.
The message was accompanied by a certificate from the hospital
stating that the 78-year-old president is fit to carry out his
duties, but he is advised to temporarily avoid long-distance air
travel.
