Jordan Defeats Oman In Qualifications For World Cup

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Amman - In an efficient display on Tuesday, the Jordanian national team“Nashama” defeated Oman 4-0 in the qualification Round 4 at the Amman International Stadium. Under the management of coach Jamal Sellami the squad controlled the pace of the match from start to finish.

The game kicked off with Jordan taking the initiative and in the 26th minute Yazan Al Naimat opened the scoring with a powerful header, setting a positive tone for the rest of the game.

As the second half progressed, Jordan continued to push forward. In the 49th minute Ali Alwan converted a penalty to double the lead while five minutes later, in the 54th minute, Yazan Al Nueimat struck again, netting his second goal of the match.

In the 87th minute, Awan capped off the performance with his second goal, bringing the final score to 4-0. His contributions, alongside Nueimat's were crucial in securing the second victory in the group.

The score reflected Jordan comprehensive dominance throughout the match and Coach Sellami will undoubtedly be gratified with the outcome, which boosts the team's confidence as they continue the World Cup qualifying journey.

With this victory, Jordan now sits in second place in its group with seven points, behind South Korea, which leads with 10 points after its 3-2 win over Iraq. Iraq also has seven points, while Oman remains at the bottom with just three points. Meanwhile, Kuwait is in fifth place with three points after drawing 1-1 with Palestine, which sets the last position in the group with two points.

Jordan's next group matches will be in November when it faces Iraq and Kuwait in away matches.