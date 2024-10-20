Moh Pays Much Attention To Breast Cancer Treatment - Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- of has been paying much attention to treat breast cancer, which is a major challenge to the world, of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said on Sunday.

Delivering an inaugural speech during cancer surgery conference, Al-Awadhi said the event sheds light on breast cancer, adding that a woman in eight is diagnosed with this disease.

The is featuring a number of experts from varied specialties to share expertise and knowledge to develop new strategies to combat this disease, he noted. It is also an opportunity to boost cooperation between the public and private sectors.

This requires raising societal awareness on the importance of early detection and periodical medical tests, he stressed.

The minister voiced pride as Jaber Hospital was internationally-accredited by Surgical Review Cooperation as an outstanding center in breast cancer surgery.

The ministry launched the national program for early detection of breast cancer for women aged 40 and above in 2014, he noted, saying that above 40,000 women have been checked.

The ministry has been working on inaugurating a new cancer treatment center with a capacity of 618 beds, he said.

Dr. Heba Ibrahim, senior specialist in plastic and reconstructive surgery, and cancer surgeon, said care provided by the minister shows his keenness on enhancing healthcare level, extolling the attendance of French Ambassador Olivier Govin.

The conference includes workshops featuring a galaxy of experts and specialists in breast cancer treatment over three days, she noted. (end)

