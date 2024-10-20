ISIS-K Expands Recruitment Efforts, Targeting Isolated Muslim Immigrants In The West: NBC

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

NBC News reported that ISIS-Khorasan has recently intensified its recruitment efforts, aiming to launch in the U.S. and the West.

The report, published on Sunday, cites U.S. officials and analysts, highlighting ISIS's efforts to attract dissatisfied Muslims for attacks in the U.S. and Europe.

Counterterrorism experts have pointed to the arrest of an Afghan immigrant plotting an Election Day attack in the U.S., as well as plots in France, Sweden, and other countries, as evidence of the growing ISIS-K threat.

The report states that has spread propaganda in 12 languages, including Persian and Pashto, targeting the Muslim diaspora in the U.S. and Europe.

ISIS aims to exploit the feelings of isolation and alienation experienced by Afghans and Muslims in the West. According to experts, the group's focus on disillusioned Afghan communities in Western countries is unsurprising.

ISIS's propaganda on platforms like TikTok portrays the group as the only“true Islamic military organization” fighting against foreign influences like the U.S. in Muslim countries.

A Soufan Center researcher noted that ISIS propaganda emphasizes U.S. military interventions and portrays America as a“declining empire,” further fueling anti-Western sentiments.

U.S. officials have noted that as attention shifts to the Israel-Gaza conflict, ISIS is expanding its propaganda campaigns, attempting to recruit new followers.

The growing threat from ISIS, combined with recent arrests, highlights the ongoing challenges faced by security agencies in preventing terrorist activities, especially as the global focus remains divided between multiple crises.

