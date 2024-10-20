Kuwait Army Denies Reports Of Aerial Dispatches From Its Bases

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait General Staff on Sunday denied reports of ammunition-laden aerial dispatches from its bases. Military dispatches are operated according to "already scheduled" flights, noted a General Staff statement. (end) hb

