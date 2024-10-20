Kuwaiti Official: Arab Solidarity Constituted Historical Epic In October War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Participation in the 1973's October War has showed real Arab solidarity that made the victory an immortal historic epic, said a Kuwaiti official on Sunday.

Delivering a speech during an Egyptian Embassy's festival on the 51st anniversary of the victory of October War, Maj. Gen. Khaled Saad, Commander of the Air Defense Force and representative of Chief of General Staff of Kuwait's Lt.-Gen. Bander Al-Muzain, said October carries the memory of the most important victories in modern history.

The victory restored pride to the Arab nation and Egyptians through recapturing Egypt's Sinai, he said, recalling Kuwait's supportive position to Egypt.

Kuwaiti soldiers participated bravely, along with Egyptians, in that war while Egypt's air forces were destroying the 'Bar-Lev' Line, he stated.

Meanwhile, military attachأ© at Egyptian Embassy to Kuwait Colonel Moustafa Al-Dallal said in a similar speech that this anniversary is the best evidence of strong Arab solidarity, stressing that Kuwait has been backing Arab solidarity.

Kuwait backed Egypt financially and dispatched its soldiers to the fighting front, he noted, pointing also to media and diplomatic support of Kuwait.

The festival witnessed the honoring of relatives of the Kuwaiti martyrs who lost their lives in the war launched by Egypt and Syria against Israel in 1973. In addition, Arab countries supported Egypt in that war. (end)

