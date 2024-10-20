Hamas Claims Targeting Israeli Soldiers, Military Vehicles In Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Oct 21 (IANS) The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, have announced that they had killed and wounded Israeli in several operations in the northern Gaza Strip.

In separate statements on Sunday, the brigades reported that its forces targeted in the west of the Jabalia camp an Israeli Merkava tank with a "Yassin 105" missile and a Namer armoured personnel carrier with a "Tandem" missile.

Its fighters also managed to attack two Israeli soldiers with sniper fire, injuring them directly in the Jabalia camp, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, it reported the destruction of an Israeli Namer armoured personnel carrier with a "Shawah" explosive device in the northwest of Gaza City.

The brigades noted that its fighters infiltrated behind Israeli troops that advanced east of the Jabalia camp on Saturday night. They successfully targeted two Israeli armoured personnel carriers using a "Shawah" explosive device and a "Yassin 105" missile, resulting in fatalities and injuries among the troops.

Also on Sunday, the Israeli army confirmed the killing of a senior officer by an explosive device in northern Gaza and the injuries of three other officers, one in critical condition.

The Israeli army continues its ground operation in the Jabalia camp, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Gaza, for the 16th consecutive day, claiming the operation aims to prevent Hamas fighters from regrouping to launch further attacks.

Israeli military spokesman Avichai Adraee said on the social media platform X that Division 162 is continuing its operations in northern Gaza, eliminating dozens in confrontations and from the air, destroying numerous infrastructures, and confiscating large quantities of weapons.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 others were taken hostage.