Enigmatic Hamas Leader Yahya Al-Sinwar Killed In Clashes With Israeli Occupation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Yahya Al-Sinwar, the enigmatic leader of Hamas, was killed in a clash with Israeli in Gaza on Wednesday, the Israeli military said Thursday. Al-Sinwar's death, a significant blow to the group, came during a routine patrol by Israeli forces, according to officials.

Al-Sinwar's body was brought to Israel and identified using DNA testing and the comparison of dental records,according to multiple Israeli officials speaking anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

The Israeli military stated that during the patrol, soldiers encountered three armed men and exchanged fire, resulting in their deaths. They insisted the incident was coincidental and not based on intelligence.





The Enigma of Yahya Al-Sinwar: A Master Strategist

Yahya Al-Sinwar, often referred to by Israel as the“Hamas Defence Minister”, was a formidable figure in the complex tapestry of Middle Eastern conflict. His strategies, particularly his role in orchestrating the“Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, had confounded Israeli decision-makers and placed him at the top of their assassination targets.

Born into poverty in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, Al-Sinwar played a pivotal role in establishing Hamas's military wing during the first Palestinian intifada. His imprisonment, initially a setback, became a transformative period. During his two decades of incarceration, he engaged with Israelis, immersing himself in their culture and language, and overcoming health challenges, emerging as a charismatic and determined leader.

Despite Israeli attempts to recruit him, Al-Sinwar remained resolute. His release in 2011 marked a turning point, propelling him to leadership within Hamas. He eventually became the leader of the entire Gaza Strip in 2017.

Al-Sinwar's release was followed by pronouncements of a desire for ceasefire and prosperity for the war-torn Palestinian coastal enclave, marking a narrative shift. He craftily sowed seeds of doubt in Israeli minds, creating an illusion that Hamas, internationally deemed a terrorist organisation, was transitioning from violence to stability and governance.

This perception shift led Israel to scale back its monitoring of the Gaza border, relying heavily on electronic sensors. Analysts, diverted by the perceived shift in Hamas's approach, redirected their attention to Iran and Syria, leaving the border exposed. However, Al-Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7 attack, remained a target of Israeli assassination attempts. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a reference to Al-Sinwar, once said,“This is a little Hitler in a bunker.”

The recent conflict brought the Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, to the forefront. Established in the 1980s by Salah Shehadeh, the brigades adhere to a right-wing Sunni ideology and boast significant military capabilities.

The historical echoes of Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam, an anti-colonial fighter against British rule, resonate in the present legacy, marked by resistance against Jewish immigration and targeting British intelligence agents, culminated in his death in 1935. This contributed significantly to the outbreak of the Great Palestinian Revolt in 1936 and shaped the course of the Palestinian national movement.

Yahya Al-Sinwar, with his strategic acumen and unyielding resilience, stood as a symbol of resistance against perceived oppression. The intricate tapestry of deception he wove not only challenged Israeli security but also shaped global perceptions of the intricate dynamics in the Middle East. As the echoes of history reverberate through the Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the ongoing saga in Gaza unfolds against a backdrop of geopolitical intricacies and historical resonances.