Momani Stresses National Interest, Media's Role In Navigating Regional Challenges

Amman, Oct 20 (Petra) -- of Communication, Mohammad Momani, underscored the importance of prioritizing Jordan's national interest above all else, echoing remarks made by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan during a Cabinet meeting a day earlier.He reaffirmed that Jordan remains a state governed by institutions and the rule of law, which applies equally to all citizens without exception.In a meeting Sunday with the editorial teams of the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Momani emphasized the media's pivotal role in shaping public perception, especially in the face of complex regional and international developments.Addressing the team alongside Petra Director General Fayrouz Mubaidin, he highlighted the need for professionalism, accuracy, and responsibility in reporting to provide a clear and balanced portrayal of Jordan's stance on various issues.The minister praised Petra's commitment to delivering fact-based, credible news, particularly as the agency continues to play a key role in communicating Jordan's policies at both local and international levels.He stressed that Petra's English-language content is essential for non-Arabic speakers, including embassies, international organizations, and residents, and urged further expansion of its English coverage to ensure that Jordan's voice is effectively communicated abroad.The Minister also pointed to the ongoing digital transformation at Petra, noting that the agency's upcoming website revamp will enhance its reach to a broader audience.He encouraged stronger collaboration between media outlets, especially in multilingual news reporting, to ensure accurate and comprehensive coverage of regional events.Earlier, Momani chaired a board meeting at Petra, discussing ways to enhance the agency's role in digital media, training, and corporate social responsibility.