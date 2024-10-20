Sheikh Jassim Noble Quran Competition Awarded Honor Shield Of Croatia's International Quran Competition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Zagreb: The Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani Noble Quran Competition has been awarded the shield of Croatia's international Quran competition in recognition of its outstanding efforts globally.

This came during the closing ceremony of the European International Competition for Memorization and Recitation of the Holy Quran, held in Zagreb, Croatia, with the participation of 41 countries from all over the world.

The event was organized by the General Secretariat of the European-international competition in memorization and recitation of the Holy Quran and supervised by secretary-general of the European International Competition Khaled Yassin.

The ceremony was attended by Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Khalid bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, chairperson of the organizing committee of the Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani Noble Quran Competition, Malallah Abdulrahman Al Jaber, alongside several members of the organizing committee.

Winning this honor shield confirms the international competition's efforts in supporting competitions of the Holy Qur'an abroad since the contest largely supports a plethora of the Holy Qur'an competitions outside the State of Qatar, in alignment with the State of Qatar's unflagging efforts devoted to promoting and teaching the Holy Qur'an around the globe.

It also spurs a significant number of participants in these contests to interact with the texts of the Holy Qur'an and advance their memorization skills, in addition to beefing up cultural relationships and rapprochement among a wide variety of nations and sharing spiritual and religious knowledge, in recognition of social responsibility and Qatar's unwavering commitment to propagating values of tolerance and mercy.

The Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani Noble Quran Competition offered financial support for several international competitions that amounted to QR1.6 million, including the Republic of Russia's competition for the Holy Quran, the European International Competition for Quran Memorization and Recitation in Croatia, in addition to the Quran competition in the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Addressing the ceremony, secretary-general of the European International Competition Khaled Yassin strongly thanked and appreciated the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in Qatar as the primary supporter and permanent partner in organizing the European international contest, highlighting the substantial progress the competition has achieved over 30 years until becoming one of the international and outstanding contests, thanks to the generous support from the State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in Qatar.