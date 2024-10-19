Lebanese March Targets Netanyahu's Home In Caesarea
10/19/2024 4:17:40 AM
Israel/ PNN
Sources from Israeli media revealed today that the drone targeted the personal residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea. channel 12 reported that a spokesperson from Netanyahu's office stated that the Prime Minister and his wife were not at home during the drone explosion.
Yedioth Ahronoth also confirmed that the drone's objective was indeed Netanyahu's residence.
Israeli media outlet Walla reported a significant deployment of warplanes and helicopters over Caesarea. The Israeli military stated it detected the infiltration of three drones from Lebanon, intercepting two while the third exploded in a building in Caesarea. The Israeli police confirmed that an enemy drone breached the airspace, resulting in an explosion.
Emergency response teams and bomb disposal experts rushed to the scene to search for any explosive remnants and secure the area.
Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud explosion, with one resident describing it as "massive" and noting that fortunately, no one was injured. Another added, "We heard the helicopters and knew something serious was happening."
