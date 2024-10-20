Qatar's Emergence As A Preferred Destination For Specialist Medical Care

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In today's increasingly interconnected world, Qatar is rapidly emerging as a premier destination for individuals seeking specialized medical procedures.

Conveniently situated at the crossroads of East and West, Qatar boasts a world-class healthcare system, renowned for its advanced technology, state-of-the-art facilities, warm hospitality, and unparalleled accessibility.

With specialised hospitals for paediatric and women's health, as well as world-renowned orthopaedic experts, Qatar's medical excellence is consistently ranked among the top five globally for quality of care, with highly trained professionals and advanced facilities equipped to handle even the most complex medical cases.

Effortless Access to Exceptional Care

Being away from home during a medical procedure can be daunting, but Qatar's proximity to major cities allows families to visit with ease.

With most major cities just a convenient six to eight-hour flight away, Qatar's strategic location seamlessly connects over 177 destinations across the USA, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

This ease of access is further enhanced by Qatar's welcoming visa policies, with visa-on-arrival options available to citizens from 102 countries.

Whether it's a quick flight from Europe or a short trip from neighbouring Gulf countries, patients, along with their families and friends, can easily access Qatar.

World-Renowned Facilities and Expertise

Qatar's commitment to medical excellence is evident in its state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, consistently ranked among the top globally.

Institutions such as Sidra Hospital, specializing in paediatric and women's health, made headlines with the discovery and diagnosis of a new gastroenterological disease, which saved the lives of two young brothers through a precision medicine treatment program.

This breakthrough is set to influence how the disease is diagnosed and treated worldwide.

Aspetar, the Gulf's first specialised orthopaedic and sports medicine hospital, has become the facility of choice for global professional athletes seeking medical care, including notable figures such as Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior.

In addition, The View Hospital, in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, celebrated the successful completion of its first robotic surgery-a“Robotic Assisted Right Inguinal Hernia Repair with Mesh using the Da Vinci Xi surgical system.”

This innovative procedure offers numerous advantages, including reduced post-operative pain and quicker recovery times.

The Korean Medical Centre (KMC) brings cutting-edge Korean healthcare techniques to Qatar, eliminating the need for patients to travel far from home for the best in modern medicine.

With collaborations with four esteemed Korean hospitals, KMC ensures that patients receive the highest standard of care, right in the heart of Doha.

Furthermore, Alfardan Medical with Northwestern Medicine (AMNM), Qatar's renowned ambulatory care centre, developed in partnership with Northwestern Medicine Chicago (one of the top ranked hospitals in the Unites States), conducted a first-of-its-kind innovative fertility-preserving operation to remove a uterine polyp.

This innovative operation can significantly address conditions linked to infertility, heavy menstruation, and anaemia.

Such advancements highlight Qatar's commitment to advancing healthcare, ensuring that patients benefit from the latest medical innovations and treatments, and guaranteeing that no case is left untreated.

The main provider of secondary and tertiary healthcare in Qatar and one of the leading hospital providers in the Middle East is Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC).

HMC manages fifteen specialist hospitals, including a Heart Hospital, a Women's Wellness and Research Centre, and a National Centre for Cancer Care and Research.

In 2023, HMC had four hospitals ranked among the world's top 250 academic medical centres, with two achieving a place in the top 100 global rankings.

This highlights Qatar's commitment to integrating patient care, medical research, and education to achieve the best outcomes and experiences for all its patients.

Seamless Patient Journey at Every Touchpoint

Beyond exceptional medical care, Qatar offers a holistic approach to patient well-being.

From the moment visitors arrive on Qatar Airways, consistently ranked among the world's best airlines, to the experience at the award-winning Hamad International Airport, every touchpoint in the patient journey promises the highest level of service excellence.

Qatar's diverse culinary scene caters to all tastes and dietary needs, while a range of accommodation options, from luxurious five-star hotels to comfortable three-star choices, ensure a pleasant stay tailored to every budget.

The calibre and comfort of these hotels provide a relaxing environment for patients and their families.

In addition, the wide selection of malls and entertainment venues adds to the vibrant atmosphere of the country, making it a pleasant destination for both treatment and recovery.

The seamless transportation system, including the Doha Metro, efficiently connects all key locations and hospitals in Qatar, ensuring that patients and their families can navigate the city with ease.

With its unique blend of accessibility, cutting-edge facilities, warm hospitality, and a commitment to holistic patient care, Qatar offers more than just treatment; it provides a journey of healing and rejuvenation in a safe and welcoming environment.