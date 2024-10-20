Enemy Using All Available Aircraft To Patrol Black, Azov Seas Navy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) To safeguard the remnants of its fleet, the Russians are using all available types of equipment to patrol the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Naval Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

"They patrol the western part of the Crimean Peninsula coastline, as well as the southern areas, using anti-drone helicopters. In fact, all their aviation is being utilized to the fullest extent, ranging from slow, propeller-driven to frontline bombers," Pletenchuk said.

He emphasized that the Russians are using these measures to protect what remains of their fleet, which is stationed at their bases, from potential drone attacks. They are also defending the Crimean Bridge.

Regarding Ukraine's maritime corridor, Pletenchuk noted that it is currently operational. Cargo shipments from the ports of Odesa continue despite the ongoing shelling.

Pletenchuk added that attempts to damage Ukraine's port infrastructure are not new, and Ukraine has adapted to these conditions over the past year, learning how to counter the enemy effectively.

In addition, Ukraine ensures safety at sea, primarily through anti-mine efforts, and there have been no recent incidents involving mine hazards.

As reported earlier, the low effectiveness of Russian missile carrier ships has led the enemy to use them more for diverting the Ukrainian air defense during large-scale missile attacks.