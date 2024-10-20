Qatar Advances 25 Places In UN E-Government Development Index

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar achieved remarkable progress in the UN E-Government Development (EGDI) 2024 by moving from the 78th place to the 53rd among 193 other countries.

This composite index, published by the Economic and Social Affairs Department of the United Nations, measures the success of in using e-services to improve the lives of individuals and companies, in addition to evaluating the comprehensive development of e-governments worldwide.

The of Communications and Information (MCIT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE), the National Planning Council (NPC), the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), and other government entities, has implemented 29 integrated projects across six main pillars. This is aimed at positioning Qatar in top rankings within the index by 2030, in line with the objectives of the Digital Agenda 2030 that seeks to develop an advanced, sustainable digital infrastructure and achieve comprehensive digital transformation that enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of online services in Qatar.

This is also an achievement that reflects the ongoing efforts of MCIT to improve the digital infrastructure and boost the efficiency of telecommunications in the country.

Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Government Affairs at MCIT Mashael Ali Al Hammadi said: "Qatar's achievement of ranking fifth globally in the 2024 E-Government Development Index reflects the joint efforts of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of

Education and Higher Education, the National Planning Council, and the Communications Regulatory Authority. This four-way collaboration has directly contributed to the qualitative advancement of the countrys digital transformation. We remain committed to continuing our work with all relevant entities to enhance Qatars digital standing on the global stage, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030."

For her part, Director of the Information Systems Department at MOEHE Dr. Mona Salem Al Fadhli affirmed that the progress achieved by Qatar in the EGDI for 2024 reflects the impact of the digital initiatives launched by MOEHE across all educational levels. She indicated that such initiatives eased access to educational services and their governance besides providing integrated digital services to students.

Within the framework of digital transformation, Dr. Al Fadli added that MOEHE is carrying out projects to improve its technological infrastructure and promote its digital services, which enhances students capabilities and their digital skills. She further explained that advanced digital educational platforms have been developed in line with Sustainable Development Goal 4, which contributed to improving Qatars ranking in the EGDI.

In turn, Public Relations and Communication Manager at the CRA Engineer Hussain Abdulla Salatt said: "Qatars 5th place ranking in the 2024 E-Government Development Index is a clear reflection of CRA's critical role in shaping the nation's digital future. By establishing robust regulatory frameworks, we have driven the expansion of advanced telecommunications networks and strengthened digital infrastructure. These efforts have significantly improved the quality of e-services provided for both citizens and residents, and are vital in advancing our national vision of universal digital transformation."

For her part, Director of the International Indices Development Department at NPC Maha Ali Al Merekhi said: "Qatar's achievement of fifth ranking globally in the 2024 E-Government Development Index is the result of our continuous efforts in formulating national policies and strategies that ensure Qatar's excellence in various international rankings. The joint plans of government entities and their collaboration have contributed to building an advanced digital infrastructure that enhances the

efficiency of services provided to citizens and supports sustainable digital transformation in the country, in line with the national development strategies."

The State of Qatar carries on its endeavors to adopt digital technologies in providing information and services online as well as automating its operations with the aim of serving users and beneficiaries, driving economic progress, and building more effective relations with individuals and institutions.

In order to meet those aspirations, the different ministries work cooperatively to accelerate the implementation of digital initiatives.

The cooperative efforts of MCIT with all other government entities have played a major role in realizing such advanced results by adopting cutting-edge digital solutions and enhancing the maturity of e-government services.

On one hand, MOEHE has supported the endeavors exerted to improve Qatars ranking in the Human Capital Index (HCI) by promoting digital education and developing digital skills of students, which was reflected in Qatars ranking in the index. On the other hand, the CRA played a major role in improving the digital infrastructure of the country by expanding communications and improving internet quality, which directly contributed to achieving this great accomplishment within the Telecommunication Infrastructure Index (TII).

Such positive results are due to the great improvement achieved by Qatar in the dimensions of the EGDI; Qatar ranked fifth globally in the TII, advanced 27 places in the Online Services Index (OSI) achieving 58th ranking, and advanced to 90th place in the HCI by advancing 15 places.

Qatar is expected to achieve remarkable progress in the EGDI within the next two years, especially following the launch of the Digital Agenda (DA) 2030 that is based on six strategic pillars, including the development of a comprehensive digital government that provides easy-to-use and transparent digital government services for both individuals and companies.

The DA 2030 is also aimed at building a cutting-edge, secure and sustainable digital infrastructure while promoting community competitiveness within the digital world.

The EGDI report, issued by the UN, assesses the development of governments in 193 countries based on the average score in three main indices, namely OSI, TII and HCI, which reflects the capability of such countries to provide advanced digital services.