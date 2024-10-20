Women's T20 WC: Sophie Devine Hails Halliday, Kerr After Title Triumph

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Oct 21 (IANS) New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine said though they did not want to get ahead of themselves before the ICC Women's T20 final but did admit to having dreamt about holding the trophy the night before

Devine's dream came true as New Zealand rode on an outstanding performance by Brooke Halliday and Amelia Kerr to beat South Africa by 32 runs in the final and lifted their maiden T20 World Cup trophy on Sunday.

Kerr first topscored with 43 and raised a crucial partnership with Halliday (38) to help the White Ferns reach 158/5 in 20 overs. She then came back to claim 3-25 and with a three-wicket haul by Rosemary Mair, helped New Zealand defend the score and win the title.

"I started to dream last night about what it feels to hold the trophy with this team, didn't want to get too ahead of us. This group, Suze and Lea, and for New Zealand cricket, it has been a long time. The great thing about this group is we know what we have been trying to achieve in the last 15, 18, 24 months," Devine said in the post-match presentation after the final on Sunday.

Hailing it as a team performance, the New Zealand skipper said they kept following their processes despite coming into the T20 World Cup after losing 10 successive matches.

"We kept taking steps in the right direction, you want momentum and we came to the World Cup on the back of 10 successive losses. But everyone starts on zero," she said.

Devine hailed star player Suzie Bates for her brilliant performance throughout the event.

"Speaks volumes of who Suze (Suzie Bates) is as a player. The most capped player in the history of women's game, to think she can go out and play with such aggression and fearlessness. To have her in the side, it is just special, to lift it for her.

Devine also praised Halliday and Kerr for their performance in the knockout phase. "Outstanding. Brooke was outstanding against the West Indies. Spoke about backing our strengths, she backed her strengths, found those pockets, and ran hard. Helped us get to a competitive total.

"We all know she is a once-in-a-generation player. What she was able to do tonight was incredible. Physically to do what she did with the bat, I think she can't feel her legs. She is not a bad cricketer but the person that she is, the world is her oyster and is great. South Africa were great, and the semifinal against Australia was unbelievable," said the New Zealand skipper.

She also highlighted the performance of bowler Lea Tahuhu, who kept things quiet for South Africa in the middle overs.

"I have spoken about her at length. You want a person like her in the team, she will scrape and fight for you. It is not always about the wickets, but it is about the work that goes behind it and working hard for your mates," Devine said.