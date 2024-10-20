University Of Nizwa Maintains Advanced Position In QS World University Rankings

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Nizwa, Oman: The University of Nizwa proudly continues to cement its place among the top academic institutions, maintaining its distinguished position in the QS World University Rankings. Despite growing competition and a rapidly expanding field, the University has demonstrated remarkable progress since its initial inclusion in 2016, when only 120 academic institutions were ranked. By 2025, that number had risen to 246, highlighting the increasingly competitive educational environment.

This impressive accomplishment is a testament to the nation's unwavering support and strategic vision and the University's relentless efforts to advance research and academics. These efforts have been reflected in critical areas such as academic reputation, innovative research, groundbreaking discoveries, publications, and citations per paper, all of which have contributed to the University's elevated status on the global stage.

Among the seven Omani universities featured in the QS rankings, the University of Nizwa stands proudly in the second position overall and holds the top spot among private universities, solidifying its reputation as a leading academic institution in the region.

Dr Waleed Al Rajhi, Dean of the Deanship of Planning and Quality Management, expressed deep pride in this achievement, attributing it to the tireless dedication of the entire university community. "We are honoured to announce that the University of Nizwa has been ranked as the top private higher education institution in Oman and second among all academic institutions nationwide. This recognition underscores our competitiveness within the region and our resilience in the face of challenges," he stated.

Dr. Al Rajhi further praised the efforts of students, faculty, and staff, highlighting their indispensable contributions to the university's ongoing success, particularly during the unprecedented challenges of recent years, such as the global pandemic.

This milestone, as emphasized by Dr Al Rajhi, is a reflection of the university's collective commitment to innovation, academic excellence, and adaptability. Such dedication has empowered the University of Nizwa to compete with and stand alongside top institutions across the Arab region, reinforcing its role as a beacon of academic and research excellence.