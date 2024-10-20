Qatar, Indonesia Seal Mou To Offer Scholarships To Afghan Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar and the Republic of Indonesia have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that provides Afghan students scholarships to pursue study in Indonesia.

Minister of State for International Cooperation, HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater signed the MoU via with the of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, HE Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi.

The MoU aims to establish a cooperation framework to build human capacities of the Afghan people by providing scholarships to study in the Republic of Indonesia.

In attendance were HE Acting Director of Asian Affairs Department, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al Johara Fakhro, and HE Director for South and Central Asian Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Jatmiko Prasetyo.

HE Al Khater gave a speech hailing the Qatar-Indonesia deep and historical relationship across multiple areas, citing that 2023 Qatar-Indonesia Year of Culture that celebrated both nations' Islamic heritage and art.

Her Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's pride in the work of several national companies in Indonesia, a G20 member, stressing that the MoU adds international development as another dimension to Qatari-Indonesian relations, with both countries cooperating to support global human development, specifically in Afghanistan.

The scholarship program is part of the two countries' broader shared vision and mission to support education and development projects in Afghanistan locally and globally, with a particular focus on creating opportunities that empower Afghan youth to build a brighter and more prosperous future in their country, Her Excellency added.

Affirming Doha's plans to press on unwavering support for Afghanistan, HE Al Khater spoke about Qatar's USD 75 million pledge to support the Central Asian country.

Her Excellency stressed the MoU would boost the Qatar-Indonesia mutual commitment to establish a framework of cooperation to help build human capacities of the Afghan people by providing scholarships for Afghan students to study in the Republic of Indonesia, affirming that it will be a rich and enjoyable journey for them in Indonesia.

Her Excellency affirmed that the State of Qatar will continue to provide humanitarian and development assistance to the Afghan people, in partnership with Indonesia and other sisterly and friendly countries in the fields of health, food security and capacity building, expressing her belief that the partnership with Indonesia will support the coming generation of in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, HE Marsudi said the two countries' collaboration to offer scholarships to Afghan students affirms their shared commitment to building a brighter future for Afghanistan, and reflects and embodies the spirit of solidarity and cooperation.

She added that the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan underscores the urgent need for education, especially for Afghan women and girls, noting that Indonesia does not only provide academic paths, but also enhances the resilience and hope of the Afghan people in order to rebuild their homeland.

Her Excellency pointed out that Qatar and Indonesia have enhanced access to education for Afghans by signing an MoU to provide humanitarian and development assistance, and hosting the International Conference on Afghan Women's Education in Bali in December 2022, which succeeded in mobilizing international support for the education and empowerment of Afghan women.

There are more than 20 Afghan students benefiting from scholarships, Her Excellency added, expressing happiness to launch this strategic scholarship cooperation with Qatar as a key supporter.

Her Excellency noted that the signing of the MoU will enable more Afghan students to pursue higher education at Indonesian universities, expressing her particular gratitude for Qatars generous support in making this initiative possible.

She pointed out that Indonesia provided this year 10 million polio vaccine doses and humanitarian aid to the Afghan people affected by natural disasters, in addition to its cooperation with a local non-governmental organization to organize a psychosocial project that includes 400 Afghan women, providing them with the opportunity to participate in social life and enabling them to overcome their challenges.

Affirming her belief in the importance of creating a favorable environment for Afghan women and providing further job opportunities, Her Excellency highlighted her countrys readiness to help develop a business model for Islamic microfinance that is appropriate for Afghanistan.

