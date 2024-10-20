Nepal decides to gift pair of elephants to Qatar

(MENAFN) Nepal has officially announced its decision to gift a pair of elephants, one male and one female, to Qatar, following a cabinet meeting held on Friday. The Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, confirmed the decision during a press conference on Sunday, stating that the elephants are currently being raised at the Chitwan National Park. This gesture signifies Nepal's ongoing diplomatic relations and goodwill towards the Gulf nation.



The commitment to gift the elephants was initially made during a two-day state visit by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani back in April. This initiative highlights the cultural exchange and cooperation between Nepal and Qatar, as well as the significance of elephants in Nepali culture and heritage.



The transfer of the elephants will take place once all necessary legal clearances are obtained, as confirmed by Abinash Thapa Magar, an information officer at Chitwan National Park. The process of relocating these elephants will involve adhering to wildlife protection regulations and ensuring their well-being during the transition.



This donation not only reinforces Nepal's diplomatic ties with Qatar but also showcases the country's rich biodiversity and the importance of wildlife conservation. As the elephants prepare for their journey, this act is expected to enhance the cultural bond between the two nations and promote awareness of elephant conservation efforts.

MENAFN20102024000045015839ID1108799237