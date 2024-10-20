Meta confirms layoffs at WhatsApp, Instagram to align with 'strategic goals'

(MENAFN) Meta has confirmed that it has laid off some employees, including staff from WhatsApp and Instagram, as part of a restructuring effort to align its resources with its strategic goals. A spokesperson for the company indicated that certain teams are undergoing changes to better meet long-term objectives and refine their location strategies. However, specific details regarding the number of employees affected by these layoffs were not disclosed.



The changes include relocating some teams and transitioning certain employees into different roles. Meta stated, "In situations like this when a role is eliminated, we work hard to find other opportunities for impacted employees.” The layoffs were first reported by The Verge, which noted that the cuts span teams associated with WhatsApp, Instagram, and Meta's virtual reality division, Reality Labs.



Among those impacted was Jane Manchun Wong, a software engineer recognized for her ability to uncover unreleased features in popular social media applications before her arrival at Meta in 2023. Wong took to Threads to express her feelings about the layoffs, stating, "I’m still trying to process this but I’m informed that my role at Meta has been impacted."



Meta has been streamlining its workforce in response to its rapid hiring during the pandemic. Earlier this year, the company cut jobs in Reality Labs following a significant reduction of 11,000 employees in 2022. This followed another round of layoffs that eliminated 10,000 positions, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg referred to 2023 as a “year of efficiency.”

