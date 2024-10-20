US bombers hit marks in Yemen

(MENAFN) In a significant military operation, the United States has deployed long-range bombers to strike five targets in Yemen that are controlled by the Houthi group, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Wednesday. The strikes come in response to a series of aggressive actions by the Houthis, who have been targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea since November of last year. These are believed to be part of a broader strategy aimed at pressuring Israel to halt its military actions in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.



The U.S. response to these provocations has been ongoing since December, when it launched Operation Prosperity Guardian to protect maritime routes and deter Houthi aggression. The latest bombing operation utilized B-2 Spirit long-range bombers, specifically targeting five underground weapons storage facilities. Austin described the operation as a "unique demonstration" of the U.S. military's capabilities, emphasizing that it was able to strike deeply buried and fortified positions that adversaries typically consider out of reach.



"The Houthis' illegal attacks continue to disrupt the free flow of international commerce, threaten environmental catastrophe, and jeopardize the lives of innocent civilians as well as U.S. and partner forces," Austin stated. Reports from Yemeni media indicated that the strikes primarily affected areas near the capital, Sanaa, and around the Houthi stronghold of Saada.



The Biden administration has consistently reaffirmed its military support for Israel, even as concerns grow over the increasing civilian casualties and disruptions to humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza resulting from operations conducted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The U.S. actions in Yemen reflect a broader strategy aimed at stabilizing a region that has seen escalating conflicts and threats to international trade routes.



As tensions rise in both Yemen and Gaza, the U.S. appears committed to maintaining its military engagements, signaling a readiness to confront groups it views as destabilizing forces in the region. The implications of these military operations extend beyond the immediate conflicts, influencing regional security dynamics and U.S. relations with its allies.

