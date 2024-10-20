Centre, L-G Failed To Maintain Law And Order In Delhi: Saurabh Bhardwaj

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Delhi Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday criticised the Centre and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena for their "failure to maintain law and order" in the national capital following recent incidents of violence.

He also demanded the Centre to sack the L-G over his "absence" when the national capital is facing a law and order crisis.

On Saturday evening, heavy firing erupted between two rival groups in North East Delhi's Welcome area, with over 60 rounds fired. A 22-year-old girl, standing on her balcony, was struck in the chest by a bullet.

On Sunday morning, a massive explosion occurred near a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar, triggering panic among residents.

"The BJP has completely ruined Delhi. Gangs are now active in the city. When someone leaves their home, they do so with fear -- wondering where a gang war might break out, where bullets may be fired, where a bomb blast might occur. Traffic congestion also remains a major issue," Bhardwaj told IANS.

He added that law and order, along with traffic management, are the responsibilities of the Central government.

"The Central government and the L-G it appointed have failed completely," he said, further accusing the L-G of being missing since Friday.

"He (L-G) went on a foreign trip, but no one was informed why he went or what he would achieve from it. Now he's in Goa and the reason for his presence there is not known," Bhardwaj told IANS.

"After 60 rounds of bullets were fired, he should have returned immediately. He should have visited Welcome colony and Rohini, where the bomb blast occurred, but he is missing."

Bhardwaj accused L-G of meddling in other matters instead of focusing on his responsibilities. "The Central government should immediately sack the L-G," he demanded.

In response to the Home Ministry's request for a report on the explosion, Bhardwaj dismissed it as ineffective, saying, "The game of reports will continue, but nothing will be achieved from it. Delhi is being destroyed."